New York Comedy Club celebrates a milestone and a grand opening in Manhattan’s Upper West Side

E Scott Lindner (l.) and Emilio Savone celebrate 10 years of ownership and the grand opening of the New York Comedy Club’s fourth location.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

From high-profile comedians to those who are just getting their foot in the door, the New York Comedy Club has been building the careers of joke tellers since 1989 while continuously expanding its brand.

In 2018, they opened up a spot in the East Village; last year, they created their first headliner space in Stamford, CT; and last week, they celebrated the launch of their latest addition located on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

On Aug. 1, five hilarious comics graced the stage of New York Comedy Club’s newest 105-seat venue at 236 West 78th St. with two shows and a line out the door. People waiting to be seated crowded the bar and filled out the room which also offers premium seating

“I thought the show went really well,” said City Council Member Gale Brewer, who represents the neighborhood and was part of the grand opening night audience.

Brewer has long supported local comedy. Her office donates to NY Laughs, a performing arts non-profit providing free stand-up comedy in public spaces with the mission of building community, and where Brewer has performed an honorary routine. “It’s not easy,” she added. “I couldn’t do it every night like they do.”

But doing it every night and all the time is exactly what it takes.

New York Comedy Club is owned by E. Scott Lindner and Emilio Savone. The pair met in 2004 when Savone responded to a Craigslist ad looking to hire someone to be part of a new company called New York Promotions. Savone called the phone number and Lindner answered.

Back then, the company represented Improv Comedy Club, Comic Strip Live and New York Comedy Club which was founded by the late, great, Al Martin.

“Al was a mentor of ours,” said Savone.

Martin died in February at the age of 65 — but he spent his final years working alongside the dynamic duo. When he recognized their success and can-do entrepreneurship, he made them an offer they couldn’t refuse. On July 30, 2014, the dynamic duo became the new owners of New York Comedy Club.

With plenty of experience — Lindner’s background in sound production and Savone’s interpersonal skills and gift of gab — the pair created Forza Management, which allowed them to offer comics the unique package of stage time, professional representation and high-quality recording of their sets. In today’s viral environment where social media has changed how people consume comedy, video content is all the more valuable.

“I think having a manager with a ponytail is just good for business,” Chris Distefano quipped with amNY Metro in the green room after his set. The major headliner signed with Lindner and Savone in 2021 and was the first comic to be managed by the two.

But all jokes aside, “at the end of the day, it’s about ticket sales,” Distefano added. “And I’d rather have someone who understands that as opposed to the old-school mindset of calling into a radio station.”

During his set, Distefano joked about being the only white, male comic in the lineup, but that was no accident. In a historically white, male-dominated industry, the owners strive towards inclusion and diversity with two women at the helm.

Candi Clare is head of talent and development and Abbey Robertson is headliner and touring booker.

“There’s so many amazing comics in the city and we feel like a lot of the clubs don’t do their homework to try and find them,” said Robertson, who is also the founder of the Ladies of Comedy Association, which partners with organizations like Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest. “[Diversity] has just been a priority for us.”

New York Comedy Club’s new location replaced Stand Up NY, which served the neighborhood since 1986. According to recent owner, Dani Zoldan, when the lease expired, he felt it more convenient to move his club into the basement of an Italian Restaurant in the heart of Times Square.

Partnering with Bond 45 allowed him to focus solely on the club while the restaurant takes care of food and beverage.

Zoldan and the club have been at the center of lawsuits and a worker’s strike. A GoFundMe created in February states, “This fund is to support the living expenses of nine striking employees — while they vigilantly fight to get their rightfully owed pay and restitution from Stand Up NY comedy club and its owners.”

Zoldan told amNewYork Metro that the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered the doors to his club for more than a year, made it difficult to keep up with finances.

“Things were a bit disorganized, it’s been very challenging [but] I think I’ve been transparent and if someone reaches out to me, like, ‘Hey, I didn’t get paid,’ I take care of it,” said Zoldan. “We’re not running from anyone. I’m very accessible.”

On its Thursday night debut, jokes at the New York Comedy Club ranged from marriage woes to caring for ill parents to the humdrum of getting older, and therein lies the beauty of comedy — it’s funny because it’s true.

“I think people really need comedy in today’s world,” said Brewer. “It’s incredibly important for mental health.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, laughter can help with depression and anxiety as well as relieve pain in the body and improve the immune system.

Perhaps laughter is the best medicine.

Through Aug. 15, New York Comedy Cub will be hosting “Tentastic” – an array of high-profile comics celebrating ten “fantastic” years recognizing the ownership of Lindner and Savone. Mark Normand, David Cross, Sarah Silverman and secret line-ups are just a few of the shows to expect.

Find tickets on newyorkcomedyclub.com.