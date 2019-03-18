How to help the victims of the New Zealand mosque shootings

After 50 people were killed in a shooting at two mosques in New Zealand, millions of dollars have been raised to support the families of the victims.

The shootings happened at the Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch, New Zealand, during Friday prayer on March 15. The victims included young children, officials have said. Dozens of people were injured in the attack.

An Australian, suspected of being a white supremacist, was charged with murder on Saturday. A manifesto believed to be from the gunman was sent to the country’s prime minister, other lawmakers and news outlets just before the first shooting began.

If you’re looking for a way to contribute to the donations for the victims, here are some of the organizations collecting money.

Victim Support

A fund set up on givealittle.co.nz by Victim Support has raised more than NZ$5.5 million, or about $3.8 million in U.S. dollars, as of Monday afternoon.

“All donations received to this page will be used to provide support and resources for people affected by the Christchurch shootings and their family members,” the fund says.

The New Zealand Islamic Information Centre

Get the Top Stories newsletter Editors' picks of our best stories, right to your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

This nonprofit has set up a donation page on launchgood.com called “United for Christchurch Mosque Shootings,” raising more than NZ$2 million as of Monday afternoon.

“All proceeds will help with the immediate, short-term needs of the grieving families,” the page says.

Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh

This organization, based in Pittsburgh, where a mass shooting at a synagogue in October killed 11 people, has set up a New Zealand Attack Emergency Relief fund “to support the Muslim community of New Zealand as they deal with this horrific hate crime.”

“We are still in the process of identifying the best international partner with whom to work so that your money goes directly to help,” the group said on its website.

The New Zealand Red Cross

The New Zealand Red Cross has set up a fund on givealittle.co.nz for the people affected by the attack. “Your donation today helps support people in Christchurch following the tragic event on 15 March 2019 and beyond,” the page says.