Nonprofit Brooklyn cultural center Pioneer Works reopens its doors this September

Pioneer Works, artist and scientist-led Red Hook, Brooklyn nonprofit reopens its doors to the public on Friday, September 6 of this year, after it remained closed due to construction renovations for a year and a half.

To celebrate the occasion, the nonprofit is having double exhibitions by Alejandro García Contrearas and Le’Andra LeSeur.

Guests will have the opportunity to catch Contreras’ “Quien no ha intentado convertir una piedra en un recuerdo?” (Who hasn’t tried to turn a stone into a memory?) and LeSeur’s “Monument Eternal.”

This show will be Contrearas’ institutional solo debut. His sculptures are characterized by the blending of ideas from a variety of topics like popular culture, eroticism, global art history and the occult.

This exhibition mimics an archeological site left behind by an unknown and ancient civilization featuring photography, ceramics and video production.

As for LeSeur, this exhibition explores the dynamic between monuments that commemorate racist legacies and the Black community and its effect on the human mind.

This show will be LeSeur’s first institutional solo presentation in New York which was co-commissioned with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

In addition, on September 14 and 15 of this year, Narcissister will present his new commissioned performance titled “Voyage Into Infinity.” The first large scale commissioned performance by the New York based artist in over ten years.

Finally, on Oct. 8, 2024, the annual Pioneer Works’ gala is back as well.