Citi Bike fees increased on Jan. 6 — with more coming on Feb. 3 just as New Yorkers bear the brunt of higher transportation costs this year, including congestion pricing, toll hikes and looming train and bus fare increases.

Even so, many New York bicyclists who use Citi Bike, powered by Lyft, are willing to pay the higher price because it is convenient for getting around a city notorious for traffic. Others, however, are more concerned about bike cleanliness and the dangers of riding bikes in the Big Apple.

Riders who do not have an annual membership to the bike-share program now pay $4.99 for a single ride, up from $4.79. E-bike fees and overage fees for electric and traditional bikes have also increased to 38 cents per minute for non-members; a 60-minute e-bike ride will cost $22.80.

Day passes will also increase to $25, up from the current $19 rate, come Feb. 3. On that same date, day-pass overage charges will jump to 38 cents per minute.

Meanwhile, Citi Bike members will not get off completely scott-free. Although there is no change in the annual $219.99 membership price, members will still have to pay an increase to 25 cents per minute, up one penny, for using e-bikes. Overage fees for both traditional and electric bikes are now 25 cents per minute for members; a 60-minute ride will cost $15.

Even with the increases, Citi Bike riders still find the public bike system the best way to navigate the bustling streets of the Big Apple.

“I love Citi Bike. It’s a great way to get around,” bicyclist Ron Wechsler said. “That said, I do feel like their more expensive e-bikes are fast becoming their priority over the old and cheaper non e-bikes.”

Brian McDermott, a Queens resident, said the increases will not stop him from using Citi Bikes locally.

“I find the Citi Bikes to be very convenient for local use, but I still have not tried to go to the city,” he said. “I do have to be careful riding as I have had several close calls with cars.”

But Frankie Paz of Staten Island has a different viewpoint. He used to use Citi Bike to traverse Manhattan but nixed his membership because the bikes were not kept clean and became too expensive since it launched in 2013.

“It used to be priced decently, but now the bikes are all filthy,” Paz said. “You rarely find an e-bike and when you do, the codes are scratched off. The increase is outrageous, considering Lyft, which owns Citi Bike, lobbied so hard for the congestion pricing. I’ve canceled my membership. I’ll just walk.”

Citi Bike had over 45 million rides last year, a 25% increase from 36 million rides in 2023, the company said.