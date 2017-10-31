New Yorkers decked out in Halloween costumes filled the streets of downtown Manhattan for the 44th annual Village Halloween Parade Tuesday night.

The parade went on as scheduled despite a deadly truck attack on lower Manhattan's West Side just hours earlier. Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio said New Yorkers should refuse to allow the terror attack to alter their plans.

This year's theme was "A Cabinet of Curiosities, an Imaginary Menagerie," which encouraged paradegoers to recreate themselves as imaginary beings for the night, according to Jeanne Fleming, the parade's artistic and producing director. While costumes didn't have to match the theme, everyone who participated in the parade had to be in costume.

Scroll down to see photos from the Village Halloween Parade.