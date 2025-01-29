Prime cuts: NYC unveils plan to transform Meatpacking District’s last-remaining market into housing and cultural hub

Gansevoort Square in Manhattan’s trendy Meatpacking District is set to undergo a major transformation with a mixed-income housing development and a new cultural hub in plans that Mayor Eric Adams and the city’s Economic Development Corporation (EDC) rolled out Wednesday.

At the heart of the project is the creation of 600 new homes, with a goal of 50% of the units being made permanently affordable — aligning with Mayor Adams’ “Manhattan Plan” to create 100,000 new homes in the borough over the next decade.

Meanwhile, the project also includes making Gansevoort Square — located on Little West 12th Street between Washington Street and 10th Avenue — a vibrant cultural and artistic hub and a global destination that includes expanding the nearby Whitney Museum of American Art and the High Line Park.

“We’re tackling generational, city-changing projects in all five boroughs because our administration doesn’t shy away from challenges — we embrace them as opportunities to deliver for New Yorkers,” Mayor Adams said in a statement. “We are building a new, exciting chapter in Manhattan to make our city more affordable and the best place to raise a family.”

Gansevoort Square redevelopment plan includes the expansion of public open space and the creation of a vibrant cultural and artistic hub. Project leaders say it’s also set to create 2,600 construction jobs and over 160 permanent jobs, generating $940 million in economic impact.

“The redevelopment of Gansevoort Square marks a transformative milestone for the city by delivering much-needed mixed-income housing, creating more open space, while supporting beloved institutions like the High Line and the Whitney Museum,” Andrew Kimball, president and CEO of NYCEDC, said in a statement.

Representatives from the Whitney Museum of American Art highlighted the project’s importance to the city’s cultural landscape.

“The Whitney Museum is excited about the prospect of growing and better serving audiences and artists from our neighborhood, city, and around the world,” said Scott Rothkopf, Alice Pratt Brown director of the Whitney Museum of American Art.

Local stakeholders including the Gansevoort Market, Inc. also seem to be on board with the redevelopment project.

“Friends of the High Line is excited to move forward with the City and the Whitney Museum in pursuing this exciting opportunity to expand our operations building to meet the growing demands of the park,” said Alan van Capelle, executive director of Friends of the High Line, said. “Additional space would give us room to dream big, better serve the appetite of New Yorkers for year-round programming, and increase our impact on New York City.”

The framework for Gansevoort Square’s transformation first emerged last October when Gansevoort Market, the neighborhood’s last remaining meatpacker, announced it was relocating from the spot. Over the last several decades, the Meatpacking District — once the center of the city’s butchery industry — evolved into a hot cultural and residential destination anchored largely by the High Line, the abandoned freight rail line that was redeveloped into a linear park that attracts millions of visitors every year.

“The Gansevoort Meat Market has been an integral part of the Meatpacking District for generations, and we are proud to support a vision that ensures its evolution alongside the city we serve,” said John Jobbagy, president of the Gansevoort Market, Inc.

To help bring the plan to life, NYCEDC is accepting proposals from developers who can deliver on the project’s goals. According to a statement, proposals must describe a plan to deliver up to 600 mixed-income residential units with a goal of 50% of total units as permanently affordable; achieve or exceed the goal of 50% of total units as permanently affordable without public subsidy, encourage active street life and creatively design the building to become an iconic addition to the New York City skyline.

All proposals are due by April 30 and must have an expected completion date in mid-to-late 2027.