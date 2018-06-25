Cabana-style chairs, fresh greenery and drop-in fitness programs are part of the new scenery at five city pools.

The city is set to launch its “Cool Pools” pilot initiative Tuesday, which targets medium-sized public pools that have not have received major renovations since the 1970s.

The Parks Department identified pools with particularly dated designs abounding in standoffish concrete and fencing.

“We wanted to make these sites warmer and more inviting, so we made targeted improvements,” said Parks spokeswoman Anessa Hodgson.

Officials said the renovations cost about $350,000 in total, and include colorful paint jobs, lounge chairs and polar-themed art.

Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver is scheduled to kick off the outdoor pool season Tuesday with a visit to East Elmhurst’s Fisher Pool. The pilot’s four other sites include the Mapes Pool in East Tremont, Sheltering Arms Pool in Harlem, West Brighton Pool in Staten Island and the Douglas and DeGraw Pool in Gowanus. Hodgson said these locations were also chosen because they are not as well known or well used as other pools.

“Cool Pool” sites will also feature new programming, such as walk-in fitness classes for aerobics, yoga and Zumba. For children, Urban Park rangers will visit the pools once a week to lead animal-themed obstacle courses and scavenger hunts.

The city’s 53 outdoor pools open Wednesday and will operate seven days a week until Sunday, Sept. 9.