A gunman wearing a white mask shot two people in Washington Heights early Thursday morning, police said.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the torso and a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times, including in the chest and leg, at about 2 a.m. on West 163rd Street, between Broadway and Fort Washington Avenue, police said.

Both were in stable condition at area hospitals, an NYPD spokesman said.

The gunman, who was described as wearing a white mask, fled the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing.