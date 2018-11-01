LATEST PAPER
58° Good Morning
58° Good Morning
News

Gunman in mask shoots 2 in Washington Heights, NYPD says

A 17-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man were injured, police said.

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

A gunman wearing a white mask shot two people in Washington Heights early Thursday morning, police said. 

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the torso and a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times, including in the chest and leg, at about 2 a.m. on West 163rd Street, between Broadway and Fort Washington Avenue, police said. 

Both were in stable condition at area hospitals, an NYPD spokesman said. 

The gunman, who was described as wearing a white mask, fled the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing.

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

News photos & videos

Thousands of costumed characters march up Sixth Ave See spooktacular photos from the Village Halloween Parade
On Halloween, several magicians gathered at Harry Houdini's Spooky tradition draws magicians to Houdini's NYC home
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of Everything to know about the looming L train shutdown
Candytopia will make you feel like you're in The Wonka-esque Candytopia is sticking around though January
Protesters, including Eddie Bautista of Sunset Park, Brooklyn, Environmentalists demonstrate at Trump Tower
The Baby Trump balloon's Manhattan appearance was part Baby Trump balloon makes NYC debut