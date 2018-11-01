News Gunman in mask shoots 2 in Washington Heights, NYPD says A 17-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man were injured, police said. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated November 1, 2018 8:53 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A gunman wearing a white mask shot two people in Washington Heights early Thursday morning, police said. A 17-year-old girl was shot in the torso and a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times, including in the chest and leg, at about 2 a.m. on West 163rd Street, between Broadway and Fort Washington Avenue, police said. Both were in stable condition at area hospitals, an NYPD spokesman said. The gunman, who was described as wearing a white mask, fled the scene, police said. No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.