A teacher’s aide is facing charges after he inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl on a bus Monday evening, police said.

Amgad Samaan, 57, was charged Tuesday morning with one count of forcible touching in connection with the incident, which took place around 7 p.m. in St. George, Staten Island, according to the NYPD.

A police spokesman said Samaan works at a different school than the victim but they take the same bus to and from their respective institutions. The Department of Education said the incident did not take place on a school bus.

“This is a deeply troubling allegation, and Mr. Samaan was immediately suspended pending the outcome of this criminal investigation," DOE spokesman Doug Cohen said Tuesday.

Samman was hired as a substitute teacher's aide in 2008 and began to work full time for the education department in 2012, according to the DOE.