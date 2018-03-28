New Yorkers love their Frenchies.

French bulldogs are the most popular dogs in the city, according to new statistics released Wednesday by the American Kennel Club.

The adorable, snubnosed pups are a favorite of celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“They are good companions,” said Nicole Bruno, a veterinarian technician from Howard Beach, Queens who has three rescued French bulldogs named Gia, Butch and Stevie. “They are small and compact so they are good for people who live in apartments. And they are very fun.”

Labrador retrievers came in second, followed by bulldogs, German shepherds and golden retrievers.

The rankings are based on owner registrations with the American Kennel Club.

AKC also broke down popular breeds by neighborhood. French bulldogs ranked No. 1 in Astoria, Chelsea, Murray Hill, Upper West Side and Williamsburg while Labrador retrievers topped the list among owners in New Dorp and the Financial District. The cavalier King Charles spaniel wears the crown in Park Slope and the Upper East Side.

The annual rankings showed Labradors are still the most popular dog in the country for the 27th year in a row. But the French bulldog made some waves on the national level as well. It came in at number four, edging out beagles which had been a steady presence in the top five since 1998, according to the AKC.

“Always a trend-setter, New York City continues its love affair with the French bulldog as the rest of the world catches on,” AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo said in a statement. “The Frenchie is a very adaptable breed, making it a great companion for city dwellers.”