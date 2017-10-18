New York City and its Canadian counterpart are teaming up to boost each other’s tourism efforts.

NYC & Company, the city’s tourism wing, and Tourism Toronto announced a two-year alliance that will promote hot spots and activities in each city. Both cities will exchange $500,000 in assets to promote the other destination, and both locations are expected to see rises in their tourism numbers this year, according to Fred Dixon, NYC & Company’s CEO

“New York City and Toronto share so much in common, and both cities wholeheartedly embrace their diversity and multicultural dynamism, positioning both destinations as attractive and welcoming hubs for global travel,” he said in a statement.

Last year New York City had 928,000 Canadian visitors, and that number is projected to grow to 938,000 in 2017, according to NYC & Company. Toronto had 2.8 million American visitors last year, which included 637,000 New York state visitors.

In New York, advertisements promoting Toronto will appear in bus shelters starting October 23, and will remain for eight weeks. Toronto will also promote New York on billboards and radio ads starting in November.

As part of the partnership, Air Canada launched a sale on flights, with fares from New York City to Toronto as low as $87 one-way, and from Toronto to New York as low as $155 Canadian dollars one-way.