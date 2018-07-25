The rain, rain’s not going away.

New Yorkers can expect showers to continue throughout the week with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday should see plenty of moisture with a chance of thunderstorms, according to NWS meteorologist Faye Morrone, but the evening could bring temporary relief.

NEW YORK/CENTRAL PARK, NY 76° Overcast 78°/72°

“We should finally dry out for a period night into the day on Friday,” Morrone said.

The high on Thursday will be 87 and the low will be 73.

City dwellers should plan for showers in the afternoon on Friday and during the first half of the day on Saturday as well, Morrone said. Friday’s high will be 87, and the low will be 72. Saturday’s temps should top out around 84 then drop to a low of 71.

Sunday should finally dry out with a high of 84.