73° Good Afternoon
NYC weather expected to clear up after thunderstorms

Scattered showers and storms were expected to hit the city Monday evening.

Thunderstorms are expected to roll through New York

Thunderstorms are expected to roll through New York City on Monday, but look for sunny skies from Tuesday until Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

By amNewYork
After a sunny weekend, the week was expected to be mostly the same, except for a chance of thunderstorms Monday evening, the National Weather Service said. 

Scattered showers and storms were expected to hit the city between 4 and 8 p.m., the weather agency predicts.

“Looks like it will be during the Monday evening,” NWS meteorologist Nancy Furbursh said. “You will have some showers early, but the main activity will be Monday evening.”

Monday's high will be around 81 degrees, while the low temperature will be about 57 degrees, according to the NWS. 

Gray skies will clear up and remain sunny through Thursday, Furbursh said. 

Temperatures on Tuesday will top out around 67 degrees before dipping to 54 degrees in the evening. Wednesday will hit a high of 72 degrees, and its low will be 58 degrees. 

Thursday’s high is expected to be around 71 degrees, and rain could return Thursday night, according to the NWS. 

