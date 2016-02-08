NYC weather: 2 to 4 inches of snow expected

Despite the wintry mix, it is still possible to spot the Empire State Building on Monday, Feb. 8, 2016. Photo Credit: Toy Tokyo

New York City was under a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m., the National Weather Service said. The Weather Service said 2 to 4 inches of snow are expected to fall across the city on Monday.

The National Weather Service said higher accumulations were being seen in Queens and Brooklyn, but that the bands could shift west, sending more of the white stuff to Manhattan. The snow was expected to continue into the afternoon.

Minor accumulations are expected into the middle of the week, the weather agency said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a travel advisory through Wednesday, urging New Yorkers to use caution while walking, driving and biking.

Temperatures will be in the lower 30s on Monday, and winds are expected to be 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

This forecast comes after temperatures warmed slightly over the weekend, following at least 2 inches of snow in the city on Feb. 5.

Alternate side parking regulations are already suspended Monday because of Chinese New Year.