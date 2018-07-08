New Yorkers will continue to enjoy a break from the heat this week, as temperatures top out in the mid- to high 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s high will hit 87 degrees then drop to a low of 71, according to NWS meteorologist Tim Morrin.

Tuesday will likely be the hottest day of the week, Morrin said, with a high temperature of 90 degrees. Humidity will also be higher than other days this week, with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

But the rest of the week will cool off — a welcome break from the sauna-like temperatures of the Fourth of July holiday week.

“Looking to the rest of the week and even into the first half of the weekend . . . it looks really good,” Morrin said, adding that temperatures “kind of creep up a little each day.”

Highs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will hover in the mid-80s, he said, which is typical this time of year. The high for Saturday will rise a bit, reaching the high-80s.

“It’s just pretty much average mid-July weather,” he said. “July has been dry. We do need to watch for this dry trend because if it continues you can have other issues with the water supplies and such.”