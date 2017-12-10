Umbrellas and thermals will be needed to get through this week, according to the National Weather Service.

This weekend’s snow will most likely stick around as temperatures will be in the 40s, but, thanks to the wind chill, will feel like between 25 and 35 degrees. However, the flakes on the ground will be washed out by rain that will begin Monday overnight and continue through to Tuesday morning, according to Joe Pollina, a NWS meteorologist.

“It doesn’t look like there will be any snow in this system,” he said. “If anything, there may be a flake or two in the Bronx.”

Temperatures will be at a high of 45 on Tuesday and the rain will clear out by the night, according to the NWS.

Highs will only reach 30 degrees Wednesday and the lows will be in the teens that night. Thursday’s high temperature will only be one degree higher with lows dipping to 24 degrees.

Pollina said there is a small chance for snow Friday morning as temperatures climb to a high of the mid 30s.