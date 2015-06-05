The June weather you’ve been waiting for is finally coming

If you have been feeling down about the cold, soggy weather the month of June has blessed New York with so far, this weekend’s forecast is sure to brighten your day — literally.

Though Saturday morning is expected to begin partly cloudy, the National Weather Service is predicting gradual sunshine with a relieving high of 77 throughout the rest of the day, finally bringing the temperature to “right were [it] should be” this time of year, the NWS said. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low of around 55 degrees.

Sunday is earning its name this weekend, as sunshine, blue skies and a comfortable high of 73 degrees are anticipated throughout the morning and afternoon with partial clouds setting in for the evening, which is expected to have a low of 57 degrees.

And because we know you’ve been itching to get out all rainy week long, we rounded up the best things to do in the city this weekend at amny.com/entertainment.