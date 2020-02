Albendris Nunez was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the torso, cops said.

Police tape. iStock Photo Credit: Murray’s Cheese

Police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a 21-year-old man in the Bronx Sunday night, police said.

Authorities said Albendris Nunez, of Manhattan, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the torso just before 9:30 p.m. on University Avenue in University Heights.

Nunez was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, cops said.