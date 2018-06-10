Some fast-thinking members of the NYPD saved the life of a 15-month-old toddler who had stopped breathing Saturday night.

Caroline Maran Ivanov ran to a police car stopped at a red light on Ocean Parkway and Brighton Beach Avenue around 7 p.m. and began banging on the window, screaming that her little girl wasn’t breathing, according to authorities.

Ivanov, 29, said she was having dinner with family at a nearby restaurant when little Chloe spiked a high fever and started having a seizure. She ran outside to call 911 and saw the police car.

Officers Michael Pace and Joseph Doyle, of the 60th Precinct, saw the tot was turning blue and called for assistance.Officer Daniel Newman — a certified Emergency Medical Technician — and Lt. Patrick King, of Transit District 34, heard the transmission and rushed to the scene.

Newman saw the child was foaming at the mouth and was not breathing. As they transported the tot to Coney Island Hospital, Newman cleared the child’s mouth and started chest compressions, according to the NYPD.

“It hit me, and just training kicked in,” Newman told reporters.

As they reached the hospital, Newman felt her little girl’s heartbeat again and she started crying.

“When we got to the ER, I was ecstatic,” Newman said.

NYC, in your inbox. Sign up for NYC news plus the scoop on things to do, see and eat. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Chloe was treated and released. Ivanov said her daughter is being treated for a virus but resting at their Westchester home and watching Elmo.

“They did everything they could do,” the relieved mom told reporters via phone Sunday. “I don’t know if I would be holding my daughter if it weren’t for them.”