NYPD rainbow-colored vehicle shows support for LGBT, Orlando shooting victims, police say

An NYPD vehicle has received a rainbow makeover.

On Wednesday, the Orlando Police Department tweeted a photo of an NYPD vehicle decked out in rainbow colors.

“Some love from NYPD. Thank you all! #OrlandoUnited,” the department tweeted along with the photo.

An NYPD spokesman confirmed on Thursday that the vehicle was in New York and was meant to show support to the New York City LGBT community as well as the victims of the Orlando mass shooting.

The vehicle’s typically blue “NYPD” insignia has been replaced by the colors of the rainbow. The vehicle also sports a rainbow heart that reads “NYC Pride 2016” and a window decal that reads “Our (heart) goes out to Orlando.” Even the vehicle’s NYPD badge is shaded in rainbow colors.

The NYPD said the vehicle will make an appearance at Sunday’s NYC Pride March.