New off-Broadway show spotlights one of America’s most infamous crime cases

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

American history lovers, theater lovers and anyone who appreciates a good combination of the two might want to consider seeing the off-Broadway show, “The Rosenberg/Strange Fruit Project,” by award-winning actor and playwright, John Jiler.

The show, kicking off at 59E59 Theaters in Midtown on July 10, puts a new spotlight on the infamous Julius and Ethel Rosenberg case, a Jewish couple executed at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining, N.Y., in 1953 after they were convicted of spying for the Soviet Union. While most Americans know of the Rosenberg case, few know the story of their youngest child, Robert, who was orphaned at age 6 following his parents’ execution.

Jiler, a lifelong actor, writer and journalist, got the idea to write and ultimately perform “The Rosenberg/Strange Fruit Project” when his wife, Elizabeth, dropped a rather unusual factoid from history on him about two years ago.

“My wife is a history teacher at John Jay College, and one day she walked in and said, ‘Did you know that when the Rosenbergs were executed, they left behind two little boys who were then adopted by the man who wrote the song, ‘Strange Fruit’ by Billie Holiday?,’” Jiler said. “It absolutely blew my mind.”

Abel Meeropol is the writer behind the classic jazz tune that was recorded by Holiday in 1939.

It was after his wife’s trivia announcement that Jiler knew he could “work up a little something” about this little-known piece of history to entertain an audience.

Jiler, a journalist who has written for several news publications including the Village Voice, performed a well-received rendition of the show last year at the famous Edinburgh Festival, a major performance arts event in Europe. He was even nominated for a British Offie award.

The Rosenberg/Strange Fruit Project: A one-man show

Like last year’s run, Jiler will take on all the roles himself, from Judge Irving Kaufman, who sentenced the Rosenbergs, to the little boy, Robert, and everyone in between.

Jiler welcomed the opportunity to play so many different historical characters, but admits his family was a bit more skeptical about the challenge.

“My own daughter, who is 24, said, ‘Dad, you can’t play Black people. You’re not allowed to do that,’” Jiler said.

But with grace and professionalism, Jiler pulled it off last year, while remembering a bit of wisdom that many actors follow.

“Actors are told when they are young, everything is inside of you. You find that specific part of yourself — whether it be Billie Holiday or Mussolini or Joe Biden -– and that’s what you play” he explained.

Although The Rosenberg/Strange Fruit Project is indeed a one-man show, there are some additional elements in this year’s show to “jazz up” the stage.

Clarinetist Sweet Lee Odom will weave in strands of live music throughout the story, while eye-catching lighting surrounds the simple yet well-thought-out set design.

What You Need to Know About Attending the “Rosenberg/Strange Fruit Project”

Where will the play be performed?

Produced by the Twilight Theatre Company, the show will be performed at the 59E59 Theaters, 59 E. 59 St. in Manhattan.

How long will the show run?

The show will run daily Wednesday, July 10 – Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (Times available on the website).

How much are tickets?

Tickets are $44.

How long is the show?

The show is one hour, 20 minutes long.

For tickets and more information about the show, visit the theater’s website at 59E59.org.