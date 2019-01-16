LATEST PAPER
Off-duty NYPD officer killed in crash with city garbage truck, police source says

The driver of the truck remained at the scene, cops said.

An off-duty NYPD officer died in a crash

An off-duty NYPD officer died in a crash with a city sanitation truck in the Bronx Wednesday morning, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

An off-duty NYPD officer died after a car crash with a Parks Department garbage truck in the Bronx Wednesday morning, a law enforcement source said. 

The 28-year-old man was driving on Shore Road, near Pelhamdale Avenue, in Pelham at about 8:20 a.m. when he and the driver of the garbage truck collided, police said. 

The man, who was identified as an off-duty police officer, was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released. 

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and the investigation was ongoing. 

