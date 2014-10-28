One World Trade Center observation deck details revealed

Take in the sights from the highest point in the Western Hemisphere.

Visitors will have chance to take in the sights of the city from the highest point in the Western Hemisphere starting next year.

Legends, the operator of the Observatory at One World Trade Center, revealed details about the tower’s anticipated visitor section Tuesday including ticket prices. The 120,000-square-foott observation deck will open in the spring and provide views from 1,250 feet.

David Checketts, chairman and chief executive of Legends, also unveiled the attraction’s logo, an image of the 104-floor tower, that’s surrounded by blue highlights.

“If any one image can symbolize New York’s eternal spirit and resiliency, it’s the sharp profile of One World Trade Center standing tall amid the city skyline, a beacon of enduring strength and optimism,” he said in a statement.

The deck will take up the 100, 101 and 102 floors of OneWorld Trade Center, but the visitor experience will begin in the welcome center on the ground floor. There, they will learn about the history of the building and its construction with a video featuring first person accounts.

Special elevators will take guests up to the main observatory space on the 100th floor in 60 seconds, and there, visitors will have an interactive concierge that teaches them about the landmarks visible from the deck. The 101st floor will have its own dining section and the 102nd floor will be a 9,300 square foot special event space.

Tickets for the observatory will cost $32 for guest 13 to 64 years old, $26 for kids 6-12 and $30 for senior citizens. Families of 9/11 victims and survivors will be able to visit free as will children under 5.

Silverstein Properties, which developed the site, also announced Tuesday that it secured the funding necessary to restart construction on 3 World Trade Center. Seven stories ofthe tower are already completed and whenit is done in 2018, it will be the fourth building to open on the site.