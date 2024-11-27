Outdoor dining: Time running out for NYC restaurants to dismantle roadway setups by Friday deadline

City restaurants wave goodbye to this semester of outdoor dining. All sheds must be taken down by the end of the week.

It’s closing time for outdoor dining setups around New York City this Friday, Nov. 29.

Time is running out before the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) deadline for restaurants across the five boroughs to dismantle their roadway sheds by the end of the day Friday. Failing to adhere to this deadline could result in hefty fines of up to $1,000.

Under the policy established by City Council legislation, the roadway outdoor dining season operates annually from April 1 through Nov. 29.

While the roadway setups must be dismantled, sidewalk dining can proceed year-round, providing an alternative for restaurants looking to keep their outdoor experience alive.

“New Yorkers came to enjoy outdoor dining during the pandemic, and Dining Out NYC has made it a permanent, vibrant part of our streets,” DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said in a statement. “As the season for outdoor dining in our roadways draws to a close, I urge all businesses to act now and remove their setups to avoid costly violations.”

In an effort to streamline the removal and potential re-establishment of these outdoor dining setups, the DOT introduced the Dining Out NYC Marketplace, as amNewYork Metro previously reported.

This platform offers restaurants access to various products and services, including storage, setup, removal, and rental options.

As of Nov. 27, the NYC DOT has received 2,994 applications from restaurants to participate in the Dining Out NYC program, a significant increase compared to pre-COVID figures.

“It’s a testament to how the program has transformed the dining landscape in New York City,” Rodriguez said. “Our dining sector is adapting and thriving, and we’re here to support that growth.”

Restaurants interested in preparing for the next season can apply year-round for the Dining Out NYC program. The program’s website also features a Setup Menu that provides design options and access to the marketplace for purchasing or renting outdoor dining materials.

Restaurants interested in applying for the Dining Out NYC program can find more information online.