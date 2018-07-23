LATEST PAPER
News

Immigration advocates rally with detained delivery worker’s wife ahead of federal hearing

An emergency stay on Pablo Villavicencio’s removal order expired July 20.

Sandra Chica is joined by her two young

Sandra Chica is joined by her two young daughters Monday at City Hall, where she and immigration advocates argued for the release from federal detention of her husband, Pablo Villavicencio. Photo Credit: Rajvi Desai

By Rajvi Desai rajvi.desai@amny.com
Immigration advocates, with City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Pablo Villavicencio’s wife Sandra Chica, rallied Monday for the detained delivery worker one day ahead of a federal hearing that will determine the Ecuadorean immigrant’s fate in the country.

Villavicencio was in the process of getting his green card when he was detained on June 1 while delivering pizza to Fort Hamilton Army Base. The fight to keep him in the country and reunite him with his wife and two daughters has since been championed by attorneys from the Legal Aid Society, who succeeded in obtaining an emergency stay on his removal on June 9.

Villavicencio, however, remained in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody at a correctional facility in Hudson County, New Jersey. On June 18, his attorneys filed a formal release request with ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations branch, citing Villavicencio’s lack of criminal record and an outpouring of support from community advocates following his detention. He has not been released back to his family.

While Villavicencio’s emergency stay expired on July 20, his attorneys will be arguing for more time so he can adjust his legal status, his attorney, Jennifer Williams, had said in June.

Legal Aid attorneys will argue the entirety of Villavicencio’s case at a federal hearing in front of a U.S. District judge in the Southern District of New York Tuesday.

The rally was held inside City Hall.

