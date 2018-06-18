The wife of an immigrant deliveryman who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents while delivering pizza to Fort Hamilton Army base in Brooklyn is set to file a formal request for his release with ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations branch on Monday.

Pablo Villavicencio, an undocumented father of two from Ecuador, was detained on June 1. Since his detention, protesters have taken to the streets to fight ICE’s policies, and his wife, Sandra Chica, has enlisted the help of attorneys from the Legal Aid Society to stop Villavicencio’s deportation.

An emergency stay on his removal, which was filed by Legal Aid attorney Jennifer Williams, on June 8, was granted by Judge Alison J. Nathan of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York a day later, on June 9.

While the stay allows Villavicencio to stay in the U.S. until July 20 and work on obtaining permanent U.S. residency, he will spend the remainder of those days in ICE custody at a correctional facility in Hudson County, New Jersey, according to Legal Aid.

Expressing relief at the judge’s decision to grant her husband the stay of removal, Chica vowed to keep fighting in a video statement released by Legal Aid on June 13.

“The judge approved the petition and this is a relief because this means we can still fight for Pablo with him in the country,” Chica said. “But I’m still heartbroken and I’m very sad because he is detained. My daughters need their dad. We miss him a lot. We will now continue fighting so he can be again with us.”

Villavicencio had consented to a background check when he sought a day pass to the military base, Cathy SantoPietro, a spokeswoman for Fort Hamilton, said in an email. When an active ICE warrant was found on file, personnel at the base contacted the appropriate authorities, she added.

Villavicencio, who ICE said was supposed to have left the country by July 2010, was in the process of obtaining his green card when detained by federal immigration agents.

“Mr. Villavicencio’s expedited removal serves no legitimate public safety purpose and the circumstances leading to his arrest and detention raise serious legal and policy concerns that warrant proper investigation and adjudication,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a letter released on June 9, wherein he urged ICE to release Villavicencio from detention.

A rally asking for the same has been planned with immigration advocates, the Legal Aid Society and Villavicencio’s wife, Chica, for 1 p.m. Monday outside 26 Federal Plaza.