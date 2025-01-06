Record-setting PBR Unleash The Beast Rodeo thrills crowds in Madison Square Garden

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Madison Square Garden buzzed with excitement as it played host to a sold-out, record-setting installment of the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast event over the weekend.

Over the course of three high-energy nights, a record-breaking crowd of 42,257 fans witnessed thrilling rides, fierce competition, and remarkable moments in bull riding.

The weekend kicked off with Round 1, where two-time PBR World Champion Jose Vitor Leme dominated the arena.

This victory propelled Leme from No. 7 to No. 5 in the world standings as he pursues a record-tying third gold buckle.

In a historic debut, the New York Mavericks triumphed in the first-ever Monster Energy Team Challenge, defeating the Florida Freedom 173.25 to 80. Led by Mason Taylor’s strong 88.5-point ride, the Mavericks showcased a formidable team effort that ignited enthusiasm among local fans. Taylor climbed to No. 17 in the world rankings after his impressive performance.

As Round 2 rolled in, the spotlight turned to Utah native Keyshawn Whitehorse, who delivered a jaw-dropping 90.75-point ride to claim victory for the round. Whitehorse’s performance pushed him up in the standings, while New York’s own Daylon Swearingen maintained an unbeaten trajectory, riding successfully twice during the event to take the overall lead.

With the competition heating up, all eyes turned towards Sunday for the championship round. Lucas Divino who had a shaky start but rebounded strongly, ultimately clinched the event victory with an impressive 88.75 score riding. Divino’s victory marked his first win since May 2020 and propelled him to No. 4 in the world standings, garnering significant praise for finding his rhythm amidst pressure.

The weekend concluded with remarkable rides and a strong performance from the bulls, including reigning YETI PBR World Champion Bull Man Hater who was awarded the “Built For The Wild” Bull of the Event with a phenomenal score of 47.25 points during the championship round.

In addition to heart-stopping competition, the PBR Unleash The Beast event featured live streaming of all three days, allowing fans across various platforms to partake in the action, further expanding PBR’s reach in the sports community.