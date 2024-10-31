Police hunt for perps who beat a couple in Brooklyn hate crime last week

One of the suspects at large.

Police are searching for a group of suspects who allegedly made anti-Palestinian remarks to a couple walking on a street in Brooklyn last week.

According to law enforcement sources, on Friday, Oct. 25, just before midnight, a 31-year-old man and a 32-year-old-woman were on the Flatbush Avenue Extension between Tech Place and Myrtle while they were engaged in an argument with a group of strangers.

It is unclear what led to the verbal dispute, but things escalated quickly when the group of strangers made anti-Palestinian remarks, blurting out phrases such as “F— Palestine.”

The fight heated up even more when at least one of the suspects punched both victims multiple times in the face.

The suspects fled the location in an unknown direction before officers from the 84th Precinct arrived after responding to a 911 call about the incident.

The woman sustained severe physical injury to one of her eyes, while the man suffered a laceration to his face as a result of the attack. EMS transported both victims to New York – Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Police on Wednesday, Oct. 30, released surveillance photos and footage of the suspects who remain at large.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.