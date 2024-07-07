Police hunt for gunman who shot two young boys inside of Bronx McDonald’s

Police say they are still looking for the masked gunman who shot two young boys inside of a Bronx McDonald’s on Saturday night.

According to authorities, the incident unfolded just before 10 p.m. in the restaurant on White Plains Road and Mace Avenue in the Allerton section of the borough. Cops say the gunman, dressed all in black, burst into the fast food joint and unloaded a slew of shots.

In the hail of gunfire, two bullets struck a 12-year-old boy—one in the left leg and the other in the back—while his 13-year-old friend suffered a bullet wound to the left thigh. Police believe they were the intended targets.

EMS rushed the victims to Jacobi Hospital, where they are expected to survive their injuries.

Police officials were reportedly still on the scene Sunday morning, collecting evidence and speaking to employees. A motive has not yet been established.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.