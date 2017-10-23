A police officer shot and injured a man armed with two knives in Hamilton Heights on Sunday evening, the NYPD said.

Two officers entered the sixth floor of the building on West 143rd Street, between Broadway and Riverside Drive, after getting a 911 call about an emotionally disturbed man attempting suicide, according to Assistant Chief Rodney Harrison.

When the man opened the door, he was armed with two knives. The officers told the man to drop the weapons, but he walked toward them instead. An officer fired one round at the man’s left leg in response, Harrison said.

The police immediately began first aid on the man and called for an ambulance, the assistant chief said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital and the officers were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center for observation.

Police declined to comment further, saying they had no more information as of Monday morning.