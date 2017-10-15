Pornographer Larry Flynt is offering up to $10 million in cash for information leading to the successful impeachment of President Trump, he announced in a full-page advertisement in the Sunday issue of The Washington Post.

In his ad, the Hustler magazine publisher levels six charges against Trump, including “colluding with a hostile foreign power to rig [the U.S.] election,” “compromising domestic and foreign policy with his massive conflicts-of-interest global business empire” and “telling hundreds of bald-faced lies.”

Flynt, 74, says he is angling for Trump’s impeachment because he believes the process could flush out a “smoking gun,” such as a financial quid pro quo arrangement with the Russian government, buried in his tax returns or investment records.

The former Hillary Clinton supporter assures potential informants he will pay the full $10 million for incriminating materials that Hustler can publish: “Make no mistake, I fully intend to pay this entire sum.”

This isn't the first time the left-leaning Flynt has targeted Trump: In the days leading up to the 2016 election, Flynt offered a reward one tenth the size for any “scandalous” recordings of the then-Republican presidential candidate. Hustler magazine promised to pay $1 million in exchange for "verifiable video footage or audio recordings ... clearly showing Donald Trump engaging in illegal activity or acting in a sexually demeaning or derogatory manner,” USA Today reported at the time.

Over the years, Flynt has posted similar bounties for evidence of the indiscretions of other conservative public figures, such as Rick Perry.

His one-page ad in the Post invites would-be tipsters to call a hotline at 800-251-2714, or email Hustler at hustlertipline@lfp.com. A call to the hotline on Sunday afternoon was answered with a message stating its hours of operation as between 8:30 a.m and 5:50 p.m.

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to an inquiry into the price of Flynt's ad.

“Impeachment would be a messy, contentious affair,” Flynt writes in his screed, but “I feel it is my patriotic duty, and the duty of all Americans to dump Trump before it’s too late.”