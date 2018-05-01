LATEST PAPER
79° Good Evening
79° Good Evening
NewsPolitics

May Day protests: Photos of the NYC demonstrations

By amNY.com staff
Print

May Day protesters flooded Manhattan parks on Tuesday, calling for better rights for workers and immigrants.

Demonstrations took place at Washington Square Park and Union Square, as well as on Wall Street.

Scroll through to see photos from the demonstrations.

Democratic Socialists of America members begin to march
Photo Credit: Max Parrott

Democratic Socialists of America members begin to march down University Place to Washington Square Park from Union Square during a May Day protest on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

May Madarang, of Queens, attends the May Day
Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

May Madarang, of Queens, attends the May Day rally at Union Square in Manhattan on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Union Square May Day protest co-chair Imani Henry,
Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

Union Square May Day protest co-chair Imani Henry, of Workers World Party and Equality for Flatbush, rallies the audience with chants for equality and fairness on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

The May Day rally at Union Square in
Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

The May Day rally at Union Square in Manhattan drew dozens of attendees on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

By amNY.com staff

News photos & videos

Alec Baldwin, Neil Young and Nicole Wallace are 26 celebs Trump has burned on Twitter
Trump frequently tweets his thoughts on politics on Trump calls Ronny Jackson allegations 'slander'
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of Everything to know about the L train shutdown
David Bowie-themed art sprawls across the station. David Bowie subway takeover draws crowds
The Pepacton, one of 19 reservoirs that are How does New York City get its water?
Governor Andrew Cuomo and Vice President Joe Biden Which Democrat will run for president in 2020?