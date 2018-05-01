May Day protesters flooded Manhattan parks on Tuesday, calling for better rights for workers and immigrants.

Demonstrations took place at Washington Square Park and Union Square, as well as on Wall Street.

Scroll through to see photos from the demonstrations.

Democratic Socialists of America members begin to march down University Place to Washington Square Park from Union Square during a May Day protest on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

May Madarang, of Queens, attends the May Day rally at Union Square in Manhattan on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Union Square May Day protest co-chair Imani Henry, of Workers World Party and Equality for Flatbush, rallies the audience with chants for equality and fairness on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.