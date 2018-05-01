NewsPolitics May Day protests: Photos of the NYC demonstrations By amNY.com staff Updated May 1, 2018 6:56 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email May Day protesters flooded Manhattan parks on Tuesday, calling for better rights for workers and immigrants. Demonstrations took place at Washington Square Park and Union Square, as well as on Wall Street. Scroll through to see photos from the demonstrations. Photo Credit: Max Parrott Democratic Socialists of America members begin to march down University Place to Washington Square Park from Union Square during a May Day protest on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon May Madarang, of Queens, attends the May Day rally at Union Square in Manhattan on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon Union Square May Day protest co-chair Imani Henry, of Workers World Party and Equality for Flatbush, rallies the audience with chants for equality and fairness on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon The May Day rally at Union Square in Manhattan drew dozens of attendees on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. By amNY.com staff Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.