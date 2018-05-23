NewsPolitics Trump in NYC: Protest expected outside president’s midtown fundraiser The president will attened a dinner with supporters at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. President Donald Trump will be in midtown Wednesday night for a fundraising event. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Pool By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated May 23, 2018 10:45 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email President Donald Trump is scheduled to be in midtown Wednesday evening, and he’ll likely be met by protesters. The president will attend an invitation-only campaign fundraising dinner at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on Madison Avenue, between East 50th and 51st streets, at about 5:30 p.m., according to a schedule released by the White House. He is expected to arrive at the hotel around 4 p.m. Activist group Rise and Resist is planning to be at the hotel at 4 p.m. “to give him the welcome he deserves.” The group was formed in response to the 2016 presidential election and opposes many of Trump’s policies. Following the dinner, Trump will leave the hotel at about 6:35 p.m. to go to the Wall Street landing zone and then to Kennedy Airport to fly back to Washington D.C. Earlier on Wednesday, Trump will be on Long Island to speak about MS-13 gang-related deaths, as part of his push for stricter immigration enforcement. Trump will lead a 2 p.m. roundtable discussion on the gang’s impact, alongside Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford). The invitation-only event will feature federal and local law enforcement officials and victims of the transnational gang, said King, who has been coordinating the event with the White House. The president recently called the gang members “animals” in a meeting with California lawmakers and law enforcement officers who oppose the state’s sanctuary policies. Democratic lawmakers and immigration rights activists say Trump is using the gang to paint all undocumented immigrants in a negative, menacing light. “There’s a reason Trump is doubling down on this rhetoric,” the American Civil Liberties Union wrote in a statement on Monday. “He is using the fear of MS-13 to justify policies which hurt all immigrants.” With Laura Figueroa Hernandez By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Local May Day protests target Trump, ICE, corporations"May 1 is an important date to assert the power of the working class." Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.