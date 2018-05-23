LATEST PAPER
67° Good Morning
67° Good Morning
NewsPolitics

Trump in NYC: Protest expected outside president’s midtown fundraiser

The president will attened a dinner with supporters at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

President Donald Trump will be in midtown Wednesday

President Donald Trump will be in midtown Wednesday night for a fundraising event. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Pool

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

President Donald Trump is scheduled to be in midtown Wednesday evening, and he’ll likely be met by protesters.

The president will attend an invitation-only campaign fundraising dinner at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on Madison Avenue, between East 50th and 51st streets, at about 5:30 p.m., according to a schedule released by the White House. He is expected to arrive at the hotel around 4 p.m.

Activist group Rise and Resist is planning to be at the hotel at 4 p.m. “to give him the welcome he deserves.” The group was formed in response to the 2016 presidential election and opposes many of Trump’s policies.

Following the dinner, Trump will leave the hotel at about 6:35 p.m. to go to the Wall Street landing zone and then to Kennedy Airport to fly back to Washington D.C.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump will be on Long Island to speak about MS-13 gang-related deaths, as part of his push for stricter immigration enforcement.

Trump will lead a 2 p.m. roundtable discussion on the gang’s impact, alongside Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford). The invitation-only event will feature federal and local law enforcement officials and victims of the transnational gang, said King, who has been coordinating the event with the White House.

The president recently called the gang members “animals” in a meeting with California lawmakers and law enforcement officers who oppose the state’s sanctuary policies.

Democratic lawmakers and immigration rights activists say Trump is using the gang to paint all undocumented immigrants in a negative, menacing light.

“There’s a reason Trump is doubling down on this rhetoric,” the American Civil Liberties Union wrote in a statement on Monday. “He is using the fear of MS-13 to justify policies which hurt all immigrants.”

With Laura Figueroa Hernandez

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

News photos & videos

Fergie turned a rainy New York afternoon into Fergie's 'Glamorous' subway ride
This Memorial Day weekend, you can get away 9 Memorial Day weekend trips for the car-free New Yorker
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of Everything to know about the L train shutdown
A quick ride on NYC Ferry will land Ditch the subway and take a ferry to these fun spots
Democratic Socialists of America members march down University May Day protesters take over Manhattan parks
Alec Baldwin, Neil Young and Nicole Wallace are 26 celebs Trump has burned on Twitter