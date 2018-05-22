LATEST PAPER
68° Good Morning
68° Good Morning
News

Pregnant woman stabbed by boyfriend, unborn baby dies in the Bronx, NYPD says

The 30-year-old man turned himself in, police said.

A pregnant woman was stabbed several times early

A pregnant woman was stabbed several times early Tuesday, is in critical condition and her unborn baby was killed, police said. Photo Credit: Diana Colapietro

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

A man stabbed his pregnant girlfriend, killing her unborn child, early Tuesday morning in the Bronx, police said.

The 30-year-old man, who was not immediately identified, turned himself in after stabbing his girlfriend multiple times inside an apartment on Walton Avenue, between East 164th and East 165th streets, at about 12:30 a.m., police said.

The woman, also 30 years old, was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where she is in critical condition and her baby was pronounced dead, police said. It was not immediately clear if the man was the father of the child.

The man was in custody but charges had not been filed as of Tuesday morning.

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

News photos & videos

This Memorial Day weekend, you can get away 9 Memorial Day weekend trips for the car-free New Yorker
Katie Holmes rode the subway home from her Celebs spotted riding the rails
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of Everything to know about the L train shutdown
A quick ride on NYC Ferry will land Ditch the subway and take a ferry to these fun spots
Democratic Socialists of America members march down University May Day protesters take over Manhattan parks
Alec Baldwin, Neil Young and Nicole Wallace are 26 celebs Trump has burned on Twitter