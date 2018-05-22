A man stabbed his pregnant girlfriend, killing her unborn child, early Tuesday morning in the Bronx, police said.

The 30-year-old man, who was not immediately identified, turned himself in after stabbing his girlfriend multiple times inside an apartment on Walton Avenue, between East 164th and East 165th streets, at about 12:30 a.m., police said.

The woman, also 30 years old, was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where she is in critical condition and her baby was pronounced dead, police said. It was not immediately clear if the man was the father of the child.

The man was in custody but charges had not been filed as of Tuesday morning.