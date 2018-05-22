News Pregnant woman stabbed by boyfriend, unborn baby dies in the Bronx, NYPD says The 30-year-old man turned himself in, police said. A pregnant woman was stabbed several times early Tuesday, is in critical condition and her unborn baby was killed, police said. Photo Credit: Diana Colapietro By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated May 22, 2018 7:36 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A man stabbed his pregnant girlfriend, killing her unborn child, early Tuesday morning in the Bronx, police said. The 30-year-old man, who was not immediately identified, turned himself in after stabbing his girlfriend multiple times inside an apartment on Walton Avenue, between East 164th and East 165th streets, at about 12:30 a.m., police said. The woman, also 30 years old, was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where she is in critical condition and her baby was pronounced dead, police said. It was not immediately clear if the man was the father of the child. The man was in custody but charges had not been filed as of Tuesday morning. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.