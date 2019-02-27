Want to be the face of the first WorldPride to be held in the United States? Here’s your chance to shine.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office has launched a competition in search of WorldPride ambassadors as the state gears up for the massive event, which, in addition to the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, is expected to draw a record 3 million spectators to the Pride March in June.

Every few years, InterPride, the international body that connects Pride events around the world, selects one city to host WorldPride. New York City was chosen to host the event in 2019, followed by Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2021.

"From the Stonewall rebellion to the recent passage of GENDA, New York State has been at the forefront of the LGBTQ rights movement, making it the ideal destination for WorldPride this year," Cuomo said while announcing the competition Wednesday. "Together with our WorldPride ambassadors, we will show that there is no place for hate in our state as we celebrate the LGBTQ community and continue to fight for a safe and equal nation for all."

The state is encouraging LGBTQ residents to submit a video up to three minutes long that showcases why they’re proud to be a New Yorker and what in their city or town they would highlight for WorldPride visitors.

Winners of the competition will be featured in the state’s “I LOVE NY WorldPride” promotional campaign and have the opportunity to participate in the Pride March on June 30. Ambassadors will also appear in anti-discrimination materials by the state Division of Human Rights.

The deadline to submit a video is March 31.