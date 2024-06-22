Quantcast
Brooklyn

Probationary firefighter in Brooklyn helps save critically injured man in house fire

By Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
Brooklyn probationary firefighter with colleagues after saving man
Probationary Firefigher Joe Tenteromano with Firefighters Dennis Hepworth, Matt Jezycki after the rookie helped save a man from a house fire on June 22, 2024.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A Brooklyn probationary firefighter helped save a resident’s life during a house fire on Saturday morning. 

Joe Tenteromano, a rookie FDNY member assigned to Ladder Company 172, was one of 60 firefighters who responded to the one-alarm blaze that broke out at about 8 a.m. on June 22 inside 2108 62nd St. in Bensonhurst. 

A firefighter from Tower Ladder 172 rescued a trapped civilan on the first floor of a private house at 2108 62 Street in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn on Saturday morning.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

 

The first arriving FDNY units spotted heavy fire coming from the first floor of the two-story wood frame home.

While searching the home, it was reported, Tenteromano and his colleagues found a semi-conscious man and pulled him out of the burning residence to safety. 

Some 60 Firefighters responded to the all hands fire at 2108 62 Street on Saturday morning.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

They began pre-life saving CPR on the man in the street, then handed the man off to arriving paramedics, who removed the victim to Maimonides Hospital in critical condition.

The fire was placed under control at 8:39 a.m. on Saturday morning. The FDNY’s Fire Marshals Office will investigate the cause and origin of the fire. 

