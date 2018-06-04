Visitors to Prospect Park may notice a giant orange machine floating on the iconic lake this summer.

That device is an aquatic weed harvester, and it’s being used to keep the lake water clean, the Prospect Park Alliance said.

Unveiled at the park on Friday, the new $140,000 weed harvester replaces an old one that was in use for years, until 2014. It was funded by City Council members Brad Lander and Mathieu Eugene through the participatory budgeting process, which allowed residents to vote on projects they wanted to see funded.

Put on your thinking caps! Today, Prospect Park Alliance welcomed the newest addition to its fleet—a brand-new aquatic weed harvester, and kicked off a public naming contest. Help us brainstorm a great name for our newest team member and learn more: https://t.co/OhaP0sKdQs pic.twitter.com/4RKXQPyZQz — Prospect Park (@prospect_park) June 1, 2018

The machine sucks up invasive weeds in the lake, such as floating water primrose and duckweed. It will be in use in the spring, summer and fall. During the summer, when weed growth is most common, it will be used at least once a week, a spokeswoman for the alliance said.

The old weed harvester was named the “Lake Mess Monster,” but the alliance is asking for submissions for a name for the new one. Submissions are due by June 30, and the public will get to vote for their favorite entry.