Queens Pride Parade injects color into an otherwise cloudy day

By amNewYork staff
Dancers, musicians and advocates marched down 37th Avenue for the 26th annual Queens Pride Parade in Jackson Heights on Sunday. Grand marshals Queens Borough President Melinda Katz and Elijah Betts, a teen advocate, led the parade, which was followed by a festival.

Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

The 26th annual Pride Parade and Festival kicks off in Jackson Heights.

Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Local 342 members inflated a lot of colorful balloons for their Pride Parade getups.

Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Dancers representing CUNY put on a show at the 26th annual Pride Parade and Festival.

Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Marchers wave colorful flags at the 26th annual Pride Parade and Festival.

Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Lyn Cardenas, 20, shows off her Pride eye shadow at the 26th annual Pride Parade and Festival.

Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Drummers provide the beats at the 26th annual Pride Parade and Festival.

Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Nestor, 11, a Shih Tzu, shows pride at the 26th annual Pride Parade and Festival.

Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Thanks to Cindy Mandej, her son Mathew Mandej, 9 months, has a front-row view of the 26th annual Pride Parade and Festival.

Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

A participant celebrates the 26th annual Pride Parade and Festival.

