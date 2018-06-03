Queens Pride Parade injects color into an otherwise cloudy day

Dancers, musicians and advocates marched down 37th Avenue for the 26th annual Queens Pride Parade in Jackson Heights on Sunday. Grand marshals Queens Borough President Melinda Katz and Elijah Betts, a teen advocate, led the parade, which was followed by a festival.

The 26th annual Pride Parade and Festival kicks off in Jackson Heights.

Local 342 members inflated a lot of colorful balloons for their Pride Parade getups.

Dancers representing CUNY put on a show at the 26th annual Pride Parade and Festival.

Marchers wave colorful flags at the 26th annual Pride Parade and Festival.

Lyn Cardenas, 20, shows off her Pride eye shadow at the 26th annual Pride Parade and Festival.

Drummers provide the beats at the 26th annual Pride Parade and Festival.

Nestor, 11, a Shih Tzu, shows pride at the 26th annual Pride Parade and Festival.

Thanks to Cindy Mandej, her son Mathew Mandej, 9 months, has a front-row view of the 26th annual Pride Parade and Festival.