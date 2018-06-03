News Queens Pride Parade injects color into an otherwise cloudy day By amNewYork staff June 3, 2018 3:58 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Dancers, musicians and advocates marched down 37th Avenue for the 26th annual Queens Pride Parade in Jackson Heights on Sunday. Grand marshals Queens Borough President Melinda Katz and Elijah Betts, a teen advocate, led the parade, which was followed by a festival. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin The 26th annual Pride Parade and Festival kicks off in Jackson Heights. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin Local 342 members inflated a lot of colorful balloons for their Pride Parade getups. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin Dancers representing CUNY put on a show at the 26th annual Pride Parade and Festival. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin Marchers wave colorful flags at the 26th annual Pride Parade and Festival. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin Lyn Cardenas, 20, shows off her Pride eye shadow at the 26th annual Pride Parade and Festival. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin Drummers provide the beats at the 26th annual Pride Parade and Festival. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin Nestor, 11, a Shih Tzu, shows pride at the 26th annual Pride Parade and Festival. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin Thanks to Cindy Mandej, her son Mathew Mandej, 9 months, has a front-row view of the 26th annual Pride Parade and Festival. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin A participant celebrates the 26th annual Pride Parade and Festival. By amNewYork staff Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Heading to the Pride March? Here's what to knowThe route will change in preparation for the Stonewall Uprising's 50th anniversary. Pride Week events to celebrate the LGBTQ communityHead to these exhibits, performances and parties to celebrate Pride. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.