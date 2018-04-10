You’re never too young to learn about the power of being a woman.

That’s the message Sharita Manickam and Jen Bruno of Queens aim to share in their new picture book project “Rad Girl Revolution.”

The book — a work in progress — includes photos of young girls between the ages of 2 and 8 portrayed as scientists, judges, astronauts and even the president of the United States.

“There are a lot of great girl empowerment books, but they are geared toward older girls and mostly focused on women in history,” said Manickam, who lives in Forest Hills and has two young daughters. “This is for girls to picture themselves in the future.”

A Kickstarter campaign started on April 5 to fund their effort had raised nearly $12,000 of the $15,000 goal by Tuesday night.

“We are inspired by the increased momentum toward gender equality, and feel that putting these images and rhymes in front of today’s youth can help better level the playing field from the start,” the duo said on their Kickstarter page.

Manickam and Bruno are neighbors in Forest Hills and bonded during playdates with their children. Manickam’s daughter Leela and Bruno’s son Henry are both 5 years old.

The 2016 presidential election inspired them to take on the project. Manickam has worked as a writer and in marketing. Bruno is a photographer.

“Around the time of the election, we could feel the energy in the neighborhood that we could have a female president,” said Bruno. “I was trying to explain to my son how big a deal this could be, and I could see on his face complete confusion about why in the world there had not already been a female president.”

They took a poem Manickam had written to her daughters that explores different career paths. Bruno, a photographer, is working with friends and local children to illustrate those words.

There’s a sassy photo of a young girl in a police uniform leaning on a patrol car, a scientist peering through a magnifying glass and a judge, gavel in hand.

Manickam said they wanted to target a young audience after learning gender stereotypes are often set by the age of 6.

Even in the most progressive households, children can still be influenced by society and the media, they said.

“We teach my daughter she can do anything,” said Manickam. “But she still said, ‘I wish I were a boy. I want to play basketball.’”

The “Rad” in “Rad Girl” is actually an acronym for Rise Above Doubt and Reach Any Dream.

If the Kickstarter campaign is successful, the duo hopes the book will be ready by the end of the year.

Bruno said she has seen her young subjects “puff with pride” during her photo shoots.

“Even our most bashful models walk with swagger when they realize the power of infinite possibilities,” she said.