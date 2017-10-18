A man raped a woman while she was sleeping in her apartment in Bushwick, police said Tuesday.

The man got into the 24-year-old woman’s apartment near Halsey Street and Central Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He then got into the woman’s bed while she was sleeping and raped her, cops said.

The woman was able to push the man off, and he fled. She was taken to Woodhull Medical Center where she was treated and released.

It was not immediately clear how the man got into the apartment, according to police. The woman did not know him.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the man Tuesday night.