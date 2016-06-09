Rebel Rebel will become the latest West Village record shop to shut its doors this year.

The shop at 319 Bleecker St. will close on June 28 after 28 years in the neighborhood, its owner David Shebiro told Jeremiah’s Vanishing New York. Shebiro said the rents for his space shot up, and the owner wants to expand the nearby clothing store.

“It’s my very next door neighbors who are planning to break through the wall,” he told the blog.

Rebel Rebel will close three days after Other Music will shut down following its 20 years of business. Longtime Bleecker Street mom and pops have been struggling to remain in the neighborhood as rents have shot up to as much as $570 per square foot.