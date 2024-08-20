Rikers Island detainee dies after apparent medical episode, marks fifth death in jails this year

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A person detained on Rikers Island became the fifth person held in city jails to die this year, passing away at a Queens hospital Tuesday morning after an apparent medical episode.

The Department of Correction said that the individual, whose identity is being withheld pending family notification, was rushed from the jail complex’s North Infirmary Command to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital in Astoria at 5:22 a.m., suffering medical distress. They could not be saved and were pronounced dead at 6:19 a.m.

The death is under investigation by the Correction Department, and outside entities including the Rikers federal monitor were notified.

This is the fifth death to take place this year among those detained at the troubled city lockup, and the thirty-third since Eric Adams became mayor in 2022.

The rash of deaths of those in city custody has led the federal government to mull stripping the city of control over its jails more seriously than ever before this year. Last year, the Department of Justice asked a judge to appoint a federal receiver to oversee the jails’ operations.

The judge, Laura T. Swain, has thus far resisted appointing a receiver, even as the federal monitor Steve Martin says the jails “remain dangerous and unsafe, characterized by a pervasive, imminent risk of harm to both people in custody and staff.”