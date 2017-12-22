A Rikers Island inmate sent two Department of Correction officers to the hospital after attacking them with a ballpoint pen Friday morning, a DOC spokesman said.

The attack happened around 9:40 a.m. at the Anna M. Kross Center inside the jail complex, the spokesman said.

DOC staff broke up the assault and the pen was recovered at the scene. The motive for the attack, however, remains unclear.

Both correction officers were taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, according to the spokesman.

“The inmate who perpetrated this cowardly attack was promptly arrested and removed from the general population. We’ll work with the Bronx district attorney’s office to make sure he faces serious consequences,” said Peter Thorne, DOC deputy commissioner of public information. “Correction officers have one of the most difficult jobs in law enforcement and assaulting our hardworking officers, who help keep our city safe, is repugnant.”

An investigation into the attack is ongoing.