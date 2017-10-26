The statue of Theodore Roosevelt outside the American Museum of Natural History was found vandalized with red paint Thursday morning, police said.

The red paint was splashed on the base of the statue of the 26th president on horseback, flanked by statues of a Native American and an African-American.

The paint was also put on the exterior of the museum, but there was no message. Police believe the vandalism happened sometime between 4 and 7 a.m. Thursday. It was removed hours later.

There were no immediate suspects, police said.

The incident comes as the city takes a closer look at statues and monuments thought to be controversial. Mayor Bill de Blasio created a commission to review monuments on city property for “symbols of hate” following the deadly protest of the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August.

Since then, community members and politicians have called for the removal of statues of controversial figures, including Roosevelt.

“Flanked by figures that appear to be Native and African stereotypes in a position of subservience, the statue is a stark embodiment of the white patrician supremacy that Roosevelt himself espoused and promoted and is an affront to all who enter the museum,” the group Decolonize This Place wrote in a letter to the museum and the mayor earlier this month.

The museum referred comments about the vandalism to the Department of Cultural Affairs.

“There’s no place for vandalism in this conversation,” Commissioner Tom Finkelpearl said in a statement.

Another figure that has been put under scrutiny is Christopher Columbus, who is the subject of several statues around the city. One of those statues, in Central Park, was vandalized in September, with red paint and the messages, “Hate will not be tolerated,” and “#Somethingscoming” written on the base.

A tourist walking by the AMNH Thursday morning said the controversial statues shouldn’t be vandalized or removed.

“Of course it’s not good to award people who have done things in the past, but if you remove all bad guys’ statues, nobody will recall what they have done,” John Favier, 46, of France, said. “The story is more complex than having two people of color on either of side of Theodore Roosevelt and him being above them. You need to know what’s behind the story of the statues. Instead of vandalizing, maybe they should write what the person has done, good or bad.”

