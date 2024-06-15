Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Schools Chancellor David Banks took the unusual step Friday of giving two parent members the boot from their local community education councils (CECs) for violating departmental policies.

One of the expelled parents was Maud Maron, a member of Manhattan’s Community Education Council (CEC) 2, who was ousted based on a complaint filed under a rule called Chancellor’s Regulation D-210, which prohibits misconduct, harassment and discrimination. Maron had previously introduced and supported a resolution at CEC 2 targeting transgender athletes.

Meanwhile, Tajh Sutton, president of CEC 14 in Brooklyn, was kicked out of her position for breaking the state’s Open Meetings Law. amNewYork Metro reached out to both Maron and Sutton for comment, but did not hear back.

“It is a sad day when New York City Public Schools is compelled to take the actions I have ordered today, but the violations committed by these two individuals have made them unfit to serve in these roles,” Banks said in a June 14 statement. “The Office of Family and Community Engagement will continue supporting both councils, including with the prescribed process for filling vacancies and, in the case of CEC 14, holding monthly meetings in compliance with the law.”

Maron has been the subject of controversy within the district after she introduced Resolution 248, calling for a review of a NYC policy that allows transgender athletes in city schools to compete in girls’ sports.

But sources with the Department of Education noted that the controversial resolution was not the reason for Maron’s removal. District 2 parents have been calling for Maron’s ouster, some even calling her a “far right extremist,” after comments she made criticizing trans students.

“She was the one actively harming members of our community, and it was the right thing to do to remove her,” Gavin Healy, a member of CEC 2 said.

On June 12, CEC 2 held a meeting to vote on rescinding Resolution 248 but did not secure enough votes to have it removed. Regardless, Chancellor Banks has repeatedly said the resolution is merely advisory, and he would not make any changes to the existing guidance, which has been on the books since 2019.

Maron faced further backlash after she made comments in a New York Post article calling a Stuyvesant High School student a “coward” who wrote an anonymous article in the school newspaper criticizing Israel.

“The byline should read coward instead of anonymous,” Maron said in the Post article. “If you are going to repeat revolting Hamas propaganda and transcribe your ignorance and Jew hatred, put your name to it.”

According to an article in The 74 in April, the DOE sent a letter to Maron telling her to stop “derogatory” and “offensive” conduct or face removal from her CEC position.

Meanwhile, Maron and other parents are suing the DOE claiming the stifling of free speech. Sutton — the other ousted CEC member — is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Violating the Open Meetings Law

Sources with the DOE said Sutton allegedly violated New York State’s Open Meetings Law, which establishes requirements for how public bodies must conduct their meetings.

As president of the council, she is alleged to have repeatedly held meetings virtually instead of in-person, as required by the law.

The ex-CEC president has also promoted and supported school walk-outs that were held after the start of the war in Gaza.

“We have consistently and repeatedly made it clear that parent leaders must observe high standards of ethics, integrity, and decorum,” Banks said. “Those responsibilities include ensuring that applicable legal requirements are implemented and followed.”