Section of FDR Drive to be closed Saturday night into Sunday morning

Drivers will not be able to use a section of Manhattan’s FDR Drive beginning late Saturday night—and into Sunday morning— due to the planned installation of a pedestrian bridge over the roadway during that time, the city announced Friday afternoon.

The stretch of the East Side highway between exits two and five will be closed from June 8 at 11 p.m. through June 9 at 8 a.m., according to the city’s Department of Design and Construction. Both northbound and southbound traffic will be shut between the exits while the bridge is being installed.

The Delancey Street Pedestrian Bridge, which is part of the East Side Coastal Resiliency project, will span from Delancey Street to East River Park. It is the first pedestrian bridge to be installed as part of the project, which is a redesign of East River Park aimed at fortifying the borough’s lower eastern shoreline against rising sea levels.

The 215-foot-long bridge weighs 125 tons and will be fully accessible in accordance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards, the DDC says. The bridge, which cost $32 million to construct, was built in Italy, shipped to the U.S. by boat, and then reassembled at the construction site.