Woman sexually assaulted, punched on Queens street, NYPD says

A woman was sexually assaulted and punched in the face on a Queens street early Tuesday, police said.

The 56-year-old woman was walking near 165th Street and Sanford Avenue in Murray Hill about 2 a.m. when a man came up to her, punched her multiple times in the face and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The man fled and the woman was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released.

Surveillance footage of the suspect, believed to be 20 to 25 years old, was released Tuesday night by the NYPD.