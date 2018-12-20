Quantcast
Woman sexually assaulted, punched on Queens street, NYPD says

Nicole Brown
December 20, 2018
Police released surveillance footage of a suspect Tuesday.

A woman was sexually assaulted and punched in the face on a Queens street early Tuesday, police said. 

The 56-year-old woman was walking near 165th Street and Sanford Avenue in Murray Hill about 2 a.m. when a man came up to her, punched her multiple times in the face and sexually assaulted her, police said. 

The man fled and the woman was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released. 

Surveillance footage of the suspect, believed to be 20 to 25 years old, was released Tuesday night by the NYPD.

