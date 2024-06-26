Shannan Ferry to lead Spectrum News NY1’s weekday afternoon newscast ‘News All Day’

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Spectrum News NY1 has announced significant updates to its anchor lineup. Shannan Ferry will now host “News All Day,” NY1’s weekday afternoon newscast airing from 12 – 4 p.m. Ferry, who previously co-anchored the weekend morning program “Weekends on 1” with Rocco Vertuccio, has also made numerous appearances on the weekday morning broadcast “Mornings on 1.”

With Ferry’s move to weekdays, Rocco Vertuccio will now serve as the sole anchor for “Weekends on 1,” which airs on Saturday and Sunday mornings from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“Shannan doesn’t just report on New York City – she’s from here, and she understands how New Yorkers think and what they care about,” said Michael Kurtz, Senior Director of News at NY1. “Her work is informed by years of reporting from the field, and that comes through every time she sits at the anchor desk.”

Ferry, a Queens native, began her journey with NY1 as an intern in 2012. She returned as a freelance reporter in 2014, covering Queens and Staten Island, before accepting a full-time role in 2015. Her notable achievements include winning the 2013 Fox News College Challenge, a nationwide contest awarding a scholarship and internship to top college newscasters. Over the past decade, Ferry has earned an Emmy and gained extensive experience covering major events such as the coronavirus pandemic and the demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in 2020. She also anchored coverage of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the constitutional right to an abortion established in Roe v. Wade.

Vertuccio, also an Emmy-winning journalist, steps into his new role as the sole anchor of “Weekends on 1” with a wealth of experience and a strong connection to the NY1 audience.

Spectrum News NY1 continues to be the most-watched news network among Spectrum subscribers in New York City. “News All Day” can be viewed on NY1 and is available to Spectrum subscribers on channel 1 and through the Spectrum News App on mobile, Xumo Stream Box, Roku, and Apple TV streaming devices.