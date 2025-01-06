Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York City is expected to see its first snowfall of 2025 that could impact the evening commute on the second day of congestion pricing in the Big Apple.

The NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) issued a winter operations advisory as of 6 a.m. on Jan. 6. New Yorkers can expect periods of snowfall on Monday, with an expected clearing by the end of the day, but not before the evening commute.

The weather advisory is on through midnight, though snow accumulations are predicted to be less than an inch in the city.

Meanwhile, NYC’s Office of Emergency Management also issued a winter weather alert with a special focus on the evening rush hour.

“We urge New Yorkers to prepare for a challenging evening commute on Monday, as this winter weather system brings some snow accumulation early in the New Year. The snow will cause slippery road conditions that will impact drivers and pedestrians,” NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said. “We encourage all New Yorkers to use mass transit, allow for extra travel time, monitor the forecast, and exercise caution.”

With the Big Apple very close to the “snow line,” it would take just a small change to the storm’s track to bring a whopping four inches to parts of the city, according to a DSNY press release. As such, sanitation crews began pre-treating roadways with brine on Sunday to help prevent icy conditions before they form.

Crews switched to salt-spreading operations on Monday, and thousands of DSNY workers will remain on duty throughout the day to ensure adequate staffing for operations and for “the slim but real possibility that the storm turns to the north and hits New York City harder than anticipated,” according to a DSNY press release.

Sanitation trucks have been fitted with plows, and plowing operations will begin at two inches of accumulation.

DSNY officials said 700 salt spreaders are filled and ready to go. The agency also has around 700 milion pounds of salt on hand in case more is needed.

According to the Weather Channel, Monday will see occasional snow showers, with temperatures remaining steady in the low to mid-30s.

Information for private home and business owners

Home and business owners are responsible for clearing snow from sidewalks on their property, per NYC law.

If the snow stops falling between:

7 a.m. and 5 p.m., property owners must clear sidewalks within 4 hours

5 and 9 p.m., property owners must clear sidewalks within 14 hours

9 p.m. and 7 a.m., property owners must clear sidewalks by 11 a.m.

DSNY can fine property owners for failure to clear sidewalks. Fines start at $100 for the first offense.