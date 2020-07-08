Quantcast
BronxNewsSports

Friends and family of Brandon Hendricks celebrate his 18th birthday in the Bronx

Front row from left Margie Torres, mother of Javier Lopez, who was also killed, Jackie Rowe Adams, founder and CEO of Harlem Mothers S.A,V.E., Brandon's mother, Eve Hendricks, NYC Council Member Vanessa L. Gibson (Photo by Jewel Webber)

BY JENNA BAGCAL

For loved ones of the late Brandon Hendricks, Tuesday, July 7 was known as “Brandon Day.”

In memory of the rising basketball star gone too soon, friends and family gathered for a basketball tournament and vigil at Cortlandt Avenue and East 157th Street in Melrose at the same courts where Hendricks perfected his game.

Hendricks, just 17-year-old was shot and killed just a week after he graduated from James Monroe High School. On July 6, cops arrested his alleged killer, 22-year-old Najhim Luke, who was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Those who knew Hendricks remembered him fondly as a “charismatic, humble young man” who News 12 reported would have been playing basketball at West Hills Community College in California this fall.

Hendricks’ uncle, Noel Ellison, told News 12 that a memorial where teams play basketball was the “perfect sendoff” for his beloved nephew.

Photos by Jewel Webber

This story first appeared on bxtimes.com.

